Etihad's new geometric livery design is an Arabian delight

Etihad Airlines takes flight with this new livery design

We're big fans of geometric patterns in design here at Creative Bloq. From posters to crockery to branding, those gorgeous shapes can do a lot for almost any aesthetic. Here, Landor Associates have applied the geometric tactic to a new livery design for Etihad airlines.

"It tells the remarkable story of this region and of Abu Dhabi's past, present and future, providing a narrative for an innovative airline brand," explains Global Creative Officer of Landor Associates Peter Knapp. "We used the ambient geometry present in the architecture and culture of the emirate and reinterpreted it with a sense of Arabian modernism which has become synonymous with Etihad and Abu Dhabi itself."

The design pattern named 'Facets of Abu Dhabi' uses a colour palette inspired by the varying hues of the landscape of the UAE, from the darker sands of Liwa to the lighter colours seen in the Northern Emirates. We think it's a beautiful execution overall – what are your thoughts?

What do you make of this livery design? Let us know in the comments box below!