The Futurist Kitschen's beautifully bold branding

Bold, brash and contrasting colours make this a brand that we love

Getting the branding right for a new product is just as important as the product itself. We're always impressed with experimental efforts here at Creative Bloq and this bold and colourful offering from Glasgow based designer Gary Calderwood is a perfect example of that.

"This limited edition hamper design is inspired by La Cucina Futurista - Marinetti's Futurist cookbook," he explains. "The work references the playfulness of the book with a modern Kitsch design approach". Using a choice of clashing colours, this is a branding approach that you'd certainly take notice of.

Featuring an array of cutlery, crockery and accessories, the products are then placed in a beautifully designed hamper - layered for a better use of space. This is the kind of branding we love!

See more work from Calderwood over on his Behance page.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you think of this branding project? Let us know in the comments box below!