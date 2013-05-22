Get your paws on this cat-branded craft beer

We can certainly see this brew being a hit with beer and design lovers alike

To seperate themselves from the fizzy light beer that is often found in Japan and the US, Yoho Brewing Company decided to try something a little different. Producing the most popular craft beers in Japan, they're known for design as much as they are for their craft beer label designs, which include typography, doodle art and more.

Here, they decided to make American and British style beers in cans. The Pale Ale has received an almost cult like following from craft beer enthusiasts in Japan but it's the design of their offerings that have caught our attention.

Using a quirky, colourful illustration, this kitty has taken over this craft label design. We love the clever use of colour within the typography itself, as well as the subtle use of spots and stripes. We can certainly see this brew being a hit with beer and design lovers alike.

