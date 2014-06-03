Is Gotham the new Helvetica? Twitter says yes

There's a number of ways in which Twitter can help you to become a better designer, so it's no wonder that thousands upon thousands of you take to the social networking site to showcase your work and make new connections.

With a few logo and profile redesigns over the years, Twitter has always been at the top of their game when it comes to improving usability. If you've noticed something slightly different with the font over the past few days, you wouldn't be wrong. They recently switched from using the Helvetica Neue font to Hoefler & Co’s Gotham.

Twitter's new font of choice, Gotham, in action

So, is Gotham really the new Helvetica? Will this font now become the go-to choice for brands across the internet? Or is it the kind of change that really doesn't matter at all? We'd love to hear your thoughts below.

Head on over to Twitter to see the new font for youself.