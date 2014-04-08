Crisp, organic branding for design magazine

The branding is both beautiful and corporate, making for a crisp output

Designing a brand identity is something all designers come across at some point, which is why design courses and degrees often challenge their students to create or recreate a brand of their choosing.

Faced with such a task for his Bachelor thesis, German student Simon Elsen created Heimart, a magazine focusing on the local design szene of Trier, Luxembourg and Saarbrücken, and this beautifully crisp branding for the publication.

"The magazine aims to showcase local work and projects, provides information to professionals and others and gives upcoming designers a chance to inform themselves about the local design scene," Elsen explains. In keeping with the trend for hand-crafted design, Elsen has drawn on natural materials to give his branding an authentic feel, while the logo uses the organic flow of ink to similar effect.

See more inspiring branding projects on Simon's website.

Have you seen a cool student project? Share it in the comments!