Illustrate Havaianas' world

Since being asked to create a new website for Havaianas in 2004, I've worked across a range of media for the flip-flop brand. The project has evolved into a successful and lasting relationship with Havaianas, and resulted in many awards: most recently a Golden Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival 2009.

I was working at creative agency AlmapBBDO in So Paulo when the brief came in from Havaianas. Tasked to create a new visual style for the site, I was instructed to improve its content and level of interactivity, and reinforce brand values by adding a young, trendy and modern vibe. The client also requested that I explore the 'world of Havaianas' through my illustrations, allowing users to navigate key segments such as beachwear, fashion and everyday use, but retaining the same visual language across each section.

In this tutorial I explain how I reached the final design solution. From early sketches to final execution, I take you through each stage of the project, focusing particularly on how I carried the style across different media.

Click here to download the tutorial for free