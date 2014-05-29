Less is more with this award-winning wine branding

This branding from Landor Paris gained a much sought after 'In Book' award from D&AD

D&AD names the best design projects in the world each year, making it one of the most important design award contests in the world. Set up in the 1960s as a British non-profit institution/educational charity, D&AD (Design & Art Direction) has gained a huge global reputation with agencies across the world battling it out for a nomination for its awards.

Their 'In Book' nods are a brilliant boost for any agency and this branding from Landor Paris has gained its very own slot. LESS is an eco-friendly wine, which Landor Paris took on board by creating a full branding system that embodies all the attributes of the brand: less sulfites, less packaging, less ink, less money.

"We are very proud of the work we do for our clients, but being awarded by one of the toughest and most respected awards in our industry is the ultimate recognition," explains Landor's Managing Director Luc Speisser.

See more amazing work over on the Landor Paris website.

What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!