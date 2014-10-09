Topics

Modern museum-inspired branding for consultancy firm

By  

This branding takes inspiration from a modern museum-like sensation using a simple colour palette.

Argo branding

Anagrama were inspired by museums for this branding identity

Creating a striking brand identity is the first step in becoming a successful company. This gorgeous, art-inspired project was created by Anagrama and features splashed colours and letterpress business cards. We're in love with the stationary and the general execution of every little detail.

"Argo is a consultant's agency located in Rumania. In this firm, people specialize in art investigation and art history with a main goal, to discover artistic work," they explain.

"As it's a consultant's agency we created a modern museum-like sensation using a simple colour palette. In addition, an emblem inspired in a compass is implemented for the purpose of highlighting the brand's main function, to discover new artwork. Argo applies it's own art pieces to the brand to generate a sense of belonging and pride to their own work." Take a look at some in-depth snaps below.

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Argo branding

Have you seen any inspirational branding? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles