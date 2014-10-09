Modern museum-inspired branding for consultancy firm

Anagrama were inspired by museums for this branding identity

Creating a striking brand identity is the first step in becoming a successful company. This gorgeous, art-inspired project was created by Anagrama and features splashed colours and letterpress business cards. We're in love with the stationary and the general execution of every little detail.

"Argo is a consultant's agency located in Rumania. In this firm, people specialize in art investigation and art history with a main goal, to discover artistic work," they explain.

"As it's a consultant's agency we created a modern museum-like sensation using a simple colour palette. In addition, an emblem inspired in a compass is implemented for the purpose of highlighting the brand's main function, to discover new artwork. Argo applies it's own art pieces to the brand to generate a sense of belonging and pride to their own work." Take a look at some in-depth snaps below.

