TADO designs dino noses for Comic Relief

UK-based duo Katie and Mike are TADO - an agency that have been creating darkly adorable characters, which have been terrorising and delighting people worldwide for the past 10 years.

After working with the likes of 2000AD, MTV, Nike and Virgin, TADO's latest project centres around these rather adorable DiNOSEsaurs for one of the UK's biggest annual charity events, Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, which takes place on 15 March, 2013.

Meet the DiNOSEsaurs!

Over the last 25 years, Comic Relief has been raising money for people in need in the UK and Africa through a mixture of local events and a national TV comedy marathon. Red Nose Day encourages people across the country to gain sponsorship through silliness with a 'do something funny for money' ethos.

The red noses represent the fun aspect of fundraising and this year, TADO have the honour of creating these cute characters.

One Direction get in the DiNOSEsaur spirit

The DiNOSEsaurs will be available to purchase across the country, with profits raised going towards 2013's Comic Relief. You'll also witness the designs in PEZ and plush form!

Like these? Read this!

What do you think of the DiNOSEsaurs? Let us know the comments box below!