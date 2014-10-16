Patterned packaging for cool ice-cream brand

Well-loved ice-cream gets some well-loved wrapper designs

The nights are starting to drawn in here in the UK, so we love feasting our eyes upon bright and beautiful designs during these long winter months. This awesome packaging design brings patterned loveliness to a well-loved brand of ice-cream; art director Misha Gannushkin and graphic designer Anastasia Genkina worked together to bring the patterns to life.

"This icecream has been a treat inseparable from a walk in the Moscow Gorky Park for decades," explains graphic designer Genkina. "It's special taste of creamy vanilla and waffle cone became a memory of childhood for several generations, and it has remained true to the old fashioned recipe.

"The aim to connect the historical value with modern recognition through design was achieved by developing patterns, inspired by key symbols of the Park's life. Each pattern corresponds with one of the six flavours." They're certainly a treats for the eyes and tastebuds!

Have you seen any cool packaging lately? Let us know in the comments box below!