Pixel-perfect minimal branding for design studio

The team showcased a range of styles throughout the website and stationary designs

When creating a brand for a new design studio, it has to instantly evoke the kind of style that the studio itself will be producing. Critical Mass Studio enlisted the help of Sweden based team Lundgren Lindqvist to not only create their identity but a range of stationary, products and the website itself. Here, they talk about their vision for the end results.

"We were commissioned to design a simple website and a range of branded collateral. For this range of products, we wanted to complement the lightness of the studio's stationery with a darker counterpart," they explain. "In a way, this can be seen as an illustration of the studio's weekly routines with long days at the office followed by nightly events produced for their clients."

"The full range includes a tote bag, which employs different sized pixels to depict the symbols for different currencies, black pencils, a give-away poster and a document holder with sketch pad. The complex construction of the document holder, which was die-cut, screen printed and embossed, hosts a sketch pad with a Mirri Board cover and perforated paper sheets." Take a look at the products below.

