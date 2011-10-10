Studio Life: The Partners

In the first of our exclusive HD documentaries going behind the scenes at the world's top design studios, we pay a visit to The Partners, a multi award-winning London-based design and branding agency.

In this 11-minute short, discover how The Partners approaches a brief, what it's like to work there and how the studio turns into a pub every Friday afternoon at 5:30pm

The latest episode of Studio Life, going behind the scenes at Landor London, is on the Computer Arts Creative DVD, free with issue 193 of the magazine, on sale now. See a trailer below.

Studio Life is produced in association with Adobe.