Stylish tea shop branding blends emotion with information

Opening up a new shop raises all sorts of challenges. From business cards to interior design, the branding has to live and breathe every corner of your company. Tomás is a tea shop located in Mexico and Monterrey based design agency Savvy Studio took on the job of creating their look.

"Through a simple and clean identity, we portray tea itself as an experience – through scent and taste – that translates into wellbeing for body and mind," they explain. "Our design is inspired upon the lifestyle that surrounds the daily ritual of drinking tea for which we developed a complex graphic system that helps identify all of Tomás' products, categorising and emphasising their origins and key attributes and benefits.

"All of the texts were written so that Tomás would turn all of its brand experiences into an actual journey across the emotional – and informational – world of tea." This simple graphic system teamed with beautiful typography choices and a sleek finish certainly makes this tea shop branding a belter.

