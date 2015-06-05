Top airline unveils new logo design

NEW LOGO: Alitalia gets a dynamic overhaul from Landor

Italy's flag-carrier, Alitalia, has received a new brand identity courtesy of Landor. The new logotype has been given a more dynamic makeover, retaining the green, red and white colours of the Italian flag, and a more dominant 'A' has been introduced, described as "a bold statement of the heights the airline is striving to reach and its enviable experience in the field of aviation".

OLD LOGO: The previous incarnation was more upright evolution of Walter Landor's original design

Inspired in part by Formula 1 racing cars, striations have been added to the red triangular interior of the Alitalia 'A', creating a pinstripe effect which is designed to reflect exclusivity, attention to detail and a strong focus on design.

The airline's aircraft fuselages are now painted in ivory to reflect of understated Italian style, reminiscent of both original and new Fiat 500 colourways, and progressively banded rearward to create an impression of movement, speed and unhindered progress.

Italy's flag-carrier has an all-new tail fin design

Peter Knapp, Global Creative Officer at Landor, said: "Walter Landor was involved in the design of the project nearly 50 years ago and now is the time to evolve this enduring brand and update it for today’s market challenges. We have added a subtle sophistication to the design, to the interior and exterior of the aircraft, which connotes the style, passion and craftsmanship of modern Italy."

