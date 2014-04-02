Vivid repeat-pattern sushi packaging is a foodie's delight

Simple, elegant and adorable, this packaging is perfect for sushi

There's some incredible examples of packaging design out there, using unimaginable means to create amazing packaging and branding for a company's product. Here, Kinetic Singapore has produced some perfect packaging for new sushi store Maki-San utilising fun, food-inspired repeat surface patterns.

Creative director Pann Lim ran the project, along with art directors Esther Goh, Astri Nursalim, Gian Jonathan, Jack Tan and Pann Lim, copywriter Eugene Tan and Joseph Davies and programmers Noel Chan and Tori Kuncoro.

"The client wanted to launch Singapore’s first ever fully customizable sushi store," the team explain. "Being offered a wide selection of fresh ingredients, diners could pick and choose precisely what went into their hand-rolls.

They proposed naming the store 'Maki-San' for one simple reason: the word '-San' roughly translates as 'mister' or 'missus' in Japanese, and by using this suffix, each Maki could be personified.

"This idea also extends to operations: customers can name their own rolls however they choose to. The logo is made up of emoticons commonly used in Japanese pop culture." Popping full of colour and using adorable emoticons and pattern work, we think that the Maki-San project is pretty perfect.

See more of the packaging and branding over on Behance.

