The 8 top ways to find new clients

Finding new clients is hard, even in a buoyant market. net magazine recently polled its Twitter followers and asked them: What's the best way to find new work?

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

Despite web design being a hi-tech endeavor, it's interesting to note how many respondents rated low-tech approaches as best. Indeed, plain old word-of-mouth advertising – probably the oldest mode of promotion around – certainly hasn't had its day.

Here's a list of the respondents' top marketing and promotion strategies, along with the percentage of the vote each received.

32% – Traditional word of mouth

Do good work, do it well and happy clients will want to tell their peers. It's the oldest trick in the book and still, it would appear, one of the best.

26% – Ask past clients to recommend you and your work

Happy clients should be your best fans, so ask them to shout about how good you are. It's a great way of extending your personal network.

14% – Offer free help and advice

Offering a free taster of your services can help drive leads. This strategy isn't however without risk and the unscrupulous can take advantage.

10% – Write a blog

Blogging can convey passion for your subject and your work. So, get writing and keep doing it!

7% – Give your site an SEO makeover

If people can't find you, how will they hire you? Doing some basic search house-keeping can do wonders to your online visibility.

7% – Write for industry publications

Publication helps cement your status as an expert (and it can sometime earn you a few quid too). So, don't be too quick to overlook appearing in print as a way of boosting your profile and client base.

4% – Write an ebook

Show the world you're the master of your chosen subject by writing a book. And, if you want to drive the point home, give the book away for free.

1% – Create an online course

Sharing skills is a great way of getting your name out there. You could write an introduction to HTML or make some Sass YouTube resources.

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read this!