The best iMac stands will elevate your machine while keeping your cables nice and tidy.

Grovemade iMac shelf plus iMac
(Image credit: Grovemade)

The iMac – new or old – can only be adjusted for tilt, but what if you want to raise the height of your screen to suit your head height? By adjusting the height of your screen’s display, you’ll hugely improve your ergonomics, so it’s clearly something that’s worth investing in. Obviously, a stand can help you achieve this, by raising the Mac off the surface you’re working on.

Some stands simply raise your iMac up, while others have built-in storage, or even extra ports. All the stands included in this roundup work with external displays as well as iMacs, but it’s worth checking the footprint of your monitor to see if the stand you like will accommodate it. 

Twelve South Highrise Pro iMac stand in walnut

(Image credit: Twelve South)

01. Twelve South HiRise Pro

A unique and stylish iMac stand

Specifications

Features: Internal storage, magnetic panel, padded 'landing pad'

Reasons to buy

+
Clever storage
+
Stylish

Reasons to avoid

-
An investment

Twelve South’s HiRise Pro stand is unique, concealing the base of your iMac or display within its confines. It’s a neat idea, but if you’re not using an iMac, check to see if it will fit your chosen display first. The stand is boxy and tall, but an adjustable internal shelf lets you choose a height to suit – up to 10cm. The anti-slip base offers tremendous surface grip.

On the inside of the HiRise Pro, you’ll find plenty of storage for a mouse, portable hard drive, hub, and we even managed to slot a Magic Keyboard inside, poking out the back ever so slightly; the level of rise you opt for will determine how the internal space is organised. The contents are hidden via the double-sided vented front panel (choose between either Walnut or Gunmetal) which attaches magnetically, and there’s a soft ‘landing pad’ on top for an iPhone or other device.

Ikea Elloven

The best cheap iMac stand

Features: internal drawer with storage, rear cable port

+ Very good value
+ Storage drawer
- Finish not amazing

This Ikea Elloven gets you a metal stand (in White or Anthracite) with a bamboo wood drawer for storing your various desktop items, and it’ll even accommodate a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse in the main compartment. The overall fit and finish isn’t as good as others here, with noticeable gaps either side of the drawer, but that’s to be expected at this price point.

Satechi Monitor Stand Hub

The best stand and hub in one

Features: Built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C ports, micro/SD card slots, 3.5mm audio jack

+ It's a hub too
- Low rise not for everyone

Looking for a stand and a hub for your Mac? Then Satechi’s stand with built-in hub might be the ticket. The stand itself, a simple but elegant brushed aluminium unibody construction with anti-slip rubber feet, is very low profile, offering 5.5cm of rise. It’s perhaps not the best solution for taller people. 


Grovemade Desk Shelf

The best handmade iMac stand

Features: Space for 2 iMacs, integrated shelf

+ Beautiful
+ Expansive
- Most expensive option

Yes, it’s expensive – more so if you opt for the Solid Walnut or Maple options. But in return you get a beautiful product. Everything is designed and handmade in-house at the company’s HQ in Portland, Oregon in the US. Materials consist of 5052 aluminium for the shelf, cork for the feet and centre brace, and a variety of American woods for the top surface. 

