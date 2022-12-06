The best iPhone 14 Plus cases in December 2022

If you've bought yourself an iPhone 14 Plus, you'll be wanting some heavy-duty iPhone 14 Plus case... or maybe you're happy with a slight scratch protection, and you just want some nice gilding of your new beautiful smart phone. Whatever you're looking for, this buying guide will help you find the right iPhone 14 Plus case for you.

We've sifted through numerous iPhone 14 Plus cases, looking for the best options for a number of users. All of the iPhone 14 Plus cases that we features on this page will protect your iPhone, but many are also colourful, aesthetically striking options.

If you want to know more about how we chose the best iPhone 14 Plus cases, take a look at the FAQs at teh bottom of the page, and see how we test for more details of our review process.

If you've yet to order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, make sure you check our roundup of the best iPhone 14 prices. And if you're looking for the full details of what the new phones offer see our article on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: everything you need to know.

The best iPhone 14 Plus cases available now

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(opens in new tab) 01. Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Plus Case View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Plus case for simple good looks Materials: silicone

Colours: 8



+ Slim, elegant design

+ Soft-touch finish

- Expensive for the simplicity We've already picked this case out for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro above, and we're including it again as one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases since it's the best simple iPhone 14 case we've found yet. It's pricey for a simple shell case, but you get guaranteed Apple quality and fit and eight colour options to choose from. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 02. Dbrand iPhone 14 Plus Grip Case Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Plus case for standing out Materials: carbon composite

Colours: 20+



+ Lots of colours and designs

+ Well considered and executed features

- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean If you're looking for an iPhone 14 case with a heap of personality, Dbrand has a ton of designs to choose from. It's not just looks though. We've found Dbrand to be a case company that really thinks its products though. Its iPhone 14 Plus cases have a 'crescent arc' shape with a lower lip in the centre to make it easier to swipe the whole screen. There are plenty of details like that, from satisfying 'clicky buttons' to 'grip strips' on the side. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 03. Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Plus case for a smart look Materials: leather

Colours: 5



+ Great fit

+ Premium finish

- Not as cushioned as other options Apple's leather iPhone 14 case makes a showing here too. It's available in the same five colours for the iPhone 14 Plus as for the other version of the new smartphone. It's a simple but elegant solution to keep your phone free from scratches and smudges, and will offer at least some cushioning against drops. It has built-in magnets for MagSafe. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 04. Speck Presidio2 Grip iPhone 14 Plus Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Plus case for grip Materials: Polycarbonate

Colours: 5



+ Slim, elegant design

+ Good grip

- Textured grip can be more difficult to clean Worried about losing your grip on tour new phone? Speck's Presidio2 Grip case has a rugged texture on the sides and on the back to help prevent it slipping. The material is also treated with a Microban antimicrobial protection, which can resist the growth of bacteria and mildew, so it shouldn't get too clogged up with grime either. Best of all, despite the textured surface, the case doesn't look rugged or bulky. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 05. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best cheap iPhone 14 Plus case Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU

Colours: 8



+ Simple but does the job

+ Costs less than $20/£20

- No magnet For a simple case that does the job, we'd recommend considering the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Plus Case. It doesn't offer a massive protection, but it does have a raised lip to protect the iPhone 14 Plus screen and camera, tactile buttons and air cushioning for at least some shock absorption. You can't really argue with that for this price. The cheapest option is the completely transparent case but the options with coloured edges are all under $20 / £20. CB rating: 3/5 stars (opens in new tab) 06. OtterBox Lumen Series Case View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Plus case for sparkle Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU

Colours: 4



+ Unique colours

+ Simple but smart

- Expensive for the level of protection provided With the official approval of Apple, which sells the case directly, the OtterBox Lumen Series iPhone 14 Plus case offers a bit of glitz for anyone who wants an elegant case with more of a special touch. It comes in four colours – blue, gold, silver and black – each with metallic highlights, and it works perfectly with MagSafe. It's priced on a par with Apple's own basic silicone case, but it adds something a bit more special colour-wise. CB rating: 4/5 stars

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 Plus case? Whether you're looking for an iPhone 14 Plus case or an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses. Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 14 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 case? Whether you're looking for an iPhone 14 case or an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses. Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 14 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.

Read more: