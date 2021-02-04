The best jigsaw puzzles in 2021

The best jigsaw puzzles might be just what you need right now. You've watched way too much TV, and the negativity of social media is wearing you down. It's probably time to discover some of the simpler pleasures in life. Last month, we introduced you to the best board games around, but the best jigsaw puzzles are another great way to unwind and enjoy your spare time at home.

There are so many jigsaw puzzles to choose from, though, and not all of them come from reputable companies. So we've done the research for you, and rounded up the very best jigsaw puzzles available today in one easy post. All feature amazing art, and provide a good level of challenge to keep your brain cells fit and healthy.

There aren't many great jigsaw puzzles available on both sides of the Atlantic, though, so we've split our list into the best jigsaw puzzles in both the US and UK (skip to the best UK jigsaw puzzles here).

The best jigsaw puzzles: US

(Image credit: EuroGraphics)

01. The Artist's Garden by Claude Monet The best jigsaw puzzle for adults Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 38.25 x 26.63 inches | Brand: EuroGraphics

Featuring The Artist's Garden in Giverny, one of Claude Monet's most famous paintings, this large and beautifully produced jigsaw is both inspiring and educational. Made in the US with high quality recycled board and printed with vegetable based ink, this puzzle is a tough challenge due to the impressionist style of the painting. But once you've completed it, you'll feel very rewarded.

(Image credit: Eurographics)

02. Gustav Klimt The Kiss The best 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 1000 | Size: 19.25 x 26.5 inches | Brand: Eurographics

Painted in 1907-8 during his 'Golden Period', The Kiss is Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's best-known work, and an inspired choice for a jigsaw puzzle design. Not just because it's a sumptuously exotic work of art that fuses Art Nouveau with influences from the earlier Arts and Crafts movement. The nature of the piece makes it an entertaining challenge, even for experienced puzzlers.

(Image credit: Galison)

03. Andy Warhol Art Foil Puzzle with Vibrant Flowers The best 500-piece jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 500 | Size: 20 x 20 inches | Brand: Galison

In much of his work, Andy Warhol hit the sweet spot between high art and populism, and his 1970 Flowers series was no exception. This print is full of colourful details that makes for an attractive and challenging jigsaw puzzle suitable for adults and children (aged eight and above). The 500 puzzle pieces are thick and sturdy, with a white matte finish on the back, and a print is also included in the box.

(Image credit: Mudpuppy)

04. Mudpuppy Frida Catlo Artsy Cat Puzzle The best jigsaw puzzle for kids Pieces: 100 | Size: 12 x 12 inches | Brand: Mudpuppy

Inspired by the work of 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, this offbeat jigsaw puzzle is aimed at families with children aged six and above. It's nicely presented in a 4. 25-inch diameter x 4. 75-inch tall storage tin that looks like a paint can, and the pieces are printed with no glare, non-toxic inks that are safe for children. A fun and original puzzle that kids will love assembling and disassembling, again and again.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

05. Oceania Puzzle The best Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 3,000 | Size: 48 x 32 inches | Brand: Ravensburger

If you're looking for a challenging puzzle with a lot more pieces than the average jigsaw, we'd recommend this elegant and hugely detailed creation by Ravensburger. Suitable for ages eight and up, it's quite a challenge given how many sections of this complex illustration have similar colours, but you wouldn't want it to be too easy, right? Be warned though: at a whopping 48 x 32 inches, you're going to need a big table, or to complete it on the floor.

(Image credit: Tenyo)

06. Tenyo Disney All Characters Stained Glass The best Disney jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 29 x 40 inches | Brand: Tenyo

Over the years, artists have offered endless interpretations on the much-loved characters of Disney. But for our money, this stained-glass style puzzle from Tenyo is the most inspired. It features over hundreds of characters from 31 movies, the most recent being 2011's Tangled, and best of all, it's actually made from glass. The puzzle also came with packets of glue, so if you wish you can permanently seal and display the completed image.

(Image credit: Unidragon)

07. Unidragon wooden puzzle jigsaw The best wooden jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 108 | Size: 8 x 8 inches | Brand: Unidragon

Produced in Samara, Russian Federation, Unidragon's gorgeous wooden puzzle is quite small at around 8 x 8 inches, and has just over 108 pieces. But what a pretty and well constructed puzzle it is. We love that the shape of each individual piece is related to marine life, and the colours are super-vibrant. The puzzle comes in an attractive wooden box, too, so this would make a great gift.

The best jigsaw puzzles: UK

(Image credit: Galison)

01. Jonathan Adler 750 Piece Lips Shaped Puzzle The best jigsaw puzzle for adults. Pieces: 750 | Size: 54 x 68cm | Brand: Galison

For art loving adults, this jigsaw puzzle has it all. A sumptious and evocative piece of art by famed interiors and ceramics designer Jonathan Adler. A beautifully made jigsaw, with pieces that fit together easily. High quality packaging that would make this an excellent gift. Plus the surreal nature of the design and use of repeating colours makes this jigsaw a challenge to put together, even for the experienced puzzler.

(Image credit: EuroGraphics)

02. Eurographics Keith Haring puzzle The best 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 1,000 | Size: 19.25 x 26.5 inches | Brand: EuroGraphics

This colourful jigsaw puzzle features an iconic work of art by the late American pop artist Keith Haring. The pieces are well cut and have a glossy finish that brings this slice of fine art to vivid life. And even though it's a well-known piece, its chaotic nature means that it's quite a challenge to complete this 1,000 piece puzzle, however many times you attempt it.

(Image credit: Galison)

03. Galison Monet Double Sided Puzzle The best 500-piece jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 500 | Size: 24 x 18 inches | Brand: Galison

Why just have one Monet painting puzzle when you can enjoy two, with this double-sided jigsaw puzzle? Featuring a pair of Claude Monet’s classic Waterlilies paintings, one side is glossy and the other matte, which makes sorting the pieces a fairly straightforward task. At 24 x 18 inches, the finished puzzle is a good size for a kitchen or dining room table, and this would make a great challenge for the whole family to tackle together.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

04. Ravensburger Amazing Animal Kingdom The best Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 98 x 75cm | Brand: Ravensburger

Love animals? Then you'll find a world of wonderful scenes to complete in this evocative puzzle, from Asian elephants rubbing shoulders with flamingoes to wolves watching over brown bears. This 2,000 piece jigsaw is premium quality, too, as Ravensburger's puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free image.

(Image credit: Larsen)

05. Larsen SS1 Solar System jigsaw The best jigsaw puzzle for kids Pieces: 70 | Size: 70 x 50cm | Brand: Larsen

Kids love learning about the solar system, and this jigsaw puzzle features the most beautifully designed one we know. Historical and scientific facts are spread throughout the puzzle, including the diameter of each planet, the orbital period and the distance from the sun. And as well as the main planets, you also get to learn about five dwarf planets: Eris, Makemake, Haumea, Ceres, and Pluto. Note that this jigsaw puzzle comes in a tray, and the pieces sit in a frame, so there's no actual box.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

06. Dumbo Collector's Edition puzzle The best Disney jigsaw puzzle Pieces: 1,000 | Size: 70 x 50cm | Brand: Ravensburger

Everyone loves Dumbo, and who couldn't resist this classic scene of the cute elephant enjoying a bubble bath, watched over by Timothy Q Mouse? Part of Ravensburger's series of Collector's Edition puzzles based on classic Disney films, it also features other scenes from the film within a 'movie reel' section at the top. The perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life.

(Image credit: Yunobi)

07. Yunobi Wooden Puzzle The best wooden puzzle Pieces: 95-232 depending on model | Size: Between 21 x 14.8cm and 22 x 25.5cm | Brand: Yunobi

We just love these small but perfectly formed puzzles from Yunobi, crafted from formaldehyde-free Baltic birch, high-quality archive paper and a dyed protective layer. They depict a range of gorgeously stylised animals, including a wolf (shown above), an owl, a dragon, an eagle, an elephant, a fox, and more. And even better, the puzzle pieces themselves are shaped like prairie animals and plants: how cool is that?

