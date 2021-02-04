The best jigsaw puzzles in 2021

We reveal the best jigsaw puzzles around, so you can enjoy hours of fun putting together beautiful designs.

Gustav Klimt The Kiss: best jigsaw puzzles
The best jigsaw puzzles might be just what you need right now. You've watched way too much TV, and the negativity of social media is wearing you down. It's probably time to discover some of the simpler pleasures in life. Last month, we introduced you to the best board games around, but the best jigsaw puzzles are another great way to unwind and enjoy your spare time at home.  

There are so many jigsaw puzzles to choose from, though, and not all of them come from reputable companies. So we've done the research for you, and rounded up the very best jigsaw puzzles available today in one easy post. All feature amazing art, and provide a good level of challenge to keep your brain cells fit and healthy. 

There aren't many great jigsaw puzzles available on both sides of the Atlantic, though, so we've split our list into the best jigsaw puzzles in both the US and UK (skip to the best UK jigsaw puzzles here).

The best jigsaw puzzles: US

Jigsaw puzzle based on impressionist painting of a flower-filled garden

01. The Artist's Garden by Claude Monet

The best jigsaw puzzle for adults

Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 38.25 x 26.63 inches | Brand: EuroGraphics

Big and beautiful
Nice reproduction
Challenging puzzle
Too tough for small children

Featuring The Artist's Garden in Giverny, one of Claude Monet's most famous paintings, this large and beautifully produced jigsaw is both inspiring and educational. Made in the US with high quality recycled board and printed with vegetable based ink, this puzzle is a tough challenge due to the impressionist style of the painting. But once you've completed it, you'll feel very rewarded.

Jigsaw puzzle box featuring Gustav Klimt's The Kiss

02. Gustav Klimt The Kiss

The best 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 1000 | Size: 19.25 x 26.5 inches | Brand: Eurographics

Stunning artwork
Excellent colour reproduction
Challenging puzzle
Too tough for small kids

Painted in 1907-8 during his 'Golden Period', The Kiss is Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's best-known work, and an inspired choice for a jigsaw puzzle design. Not just because it's a sumptuously exotic work of art that fuses Art Nouveau with influences from the earlier Arts and Crafts movement. The nature of the piece makes it an entertaining challenge, even for experienced puzzlers.

Jigsaw box cover featuring stylised screenprints of flowers

03. Andy Warhol Art Foil Puzzle with Vibrant Flowers

The best 500-piece jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 500 | Size: 20 x 20 inches | Brand: Galison

Evocative image
Sturdy construction
Suitable for 8 years+
Print and box are quite small

In much of his work, Andy Warhol hit the sweet spot between high art and populism, and his 1970 Flowers series was no exception. This print is full of colourful details that makes for an attractive and challenging jigsaw puzzle suitable for adults and children (aged eight and above). The 500 puzzle pieces are thick and sturdy, with a white matte finish on the back, and a print is also included in the box.

Jigsaw puzzle tin featuring cartoon of a cat and a parrot

04. Mudpuppy Frida Catlo Artsy Cat Puzzle

The best jigsaw puzzle for kids

Pieces: 100 | Size: 12 x 12 inches | Brand: Mudpuppy

Cute picture
Family-friendly puzzle
Child-safe materials
Not the largest

Inspired by the work of 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, this offbeat jigsaw puzzle is aimed at families with children aged six and above. It's nicely presented in a 4. 25-inch diameter x 4. 75-inch tall storage tin that looks like a paint can, and the pieces are printed with no glare, non-toxic inks that are safe for children. A fun and original puzzle that kids will love assembling and disassembling, again and again.

Jigsaw puzzle box featuring scenes from around the globe

05. Oceania Puzzle

The best Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 3,000 | Size: 48 x 32 inches | Brand: Ravensburger

Big and beautiful
Complex and challenging
Lots of pieces
Not the cheapest

If you're looking for a challenging puzzle with a lot more pieces than the average jigsaw, we'd recommend this elegant and hugely detailed creation by Ravensburger. Suitable for ages eight and up, it's quite a challenge given how many sections of this complex illustration have similar colours, but you wouldn't want it to be too easy, right? Be warned though: at a whopping 48 x 32 inches, you're going to need a big table, or to complete it on the floor. 

Multiple Disney characters depicted in stained-glass style

06. Tenyo Disney All Characters Stained Glass

The best Disney jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 29 x 40 inches | Brand: Tenyo

Stunning design
Made of glass
Lots of pieces
Not cheap

Over the years, artists have offered endless interpretations on the much-loved characters of Disney. But for our money, this stained-glass style puzzle from Tenyo is the most inspired. It features over hundreds of characters from 31 movies, the most recent being 2011's Tangled, and best of all, it's actually made from glass. The puzzle also came with packets of glue, so if you wish you can permanently seal and display the completed image.

Wooden jigsaw puzzle in the shape of a fish

07. Unidragon wooden puzzle jigsaw

The best wooden jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 108 | Size: 8 x 8 inches | Brand: Unidragon

Delightful artwork
High quality material
Can be framed
Not large

Produced in Samara, Russian Federation, Unidragon's gorgeous wooden puzzle is quite small at around 8 x 8 inches, and has just over 108 pieces. But what a pretty and well constructed puzzle it is. We love that the shape of each individual piece is related to marine life, and the colours are super-vibrant. The puzzle comes in an attractive wooden box, too, so this would make a great gift.

The best jigsaw puzzles: UK

Painting of lips and stylised breath

01. Jonathan Adler 750 Piece Lips Shaped Puzzle

The best jigsaw puzzle for adults.

Pieces: 750 | Size: 54 x 68cm | Brand: Galison

Gorgeous image
First-class reproduction
Challenging puzzle
Unsuitable for young kids

For art loving adults, this jigsaw puzzle has it all. A sumptious and evocative piece of art by famed interiors and ceramics designer Jonathan Adler. A beautifully made jigsaw, with pieces that fit together easily. High quality packaging that would make this an excellent gift. Plus the surreal nature of the design and use of repeating colours makes this jigsaw a challenge to put together, even for the experienced puzzler. 

Keith Haring painting of colorful stylised figures

02. Eurographics Keith Haring puzzle

The best 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 1,000 | Size: 19.25 x 26.5 inches | Brand: EuroGraphics

Iconic artwork
Glossy finish
Challenging puzzle
Not suitable for young children

This colourful jigsaw puzzle features an iconic work of art by the late American pop artist Keith Haring. The pieces are well cut and have a glossy finish that brings this slice of fine art to vivid life. And even though it's a well-known piece, its chaotic nature means that it's quite a challenge to complete this 1,000 piece puzzle, however many times you attempt it. 

Jigsaw box cover featuring four impressionist paintings by Monet

03. Galison Monet Double Sided Puzzle

The best 500-piece jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 500 | Size: 24 x 18 inches | Brand: Galison

Double the fun
Gorgeous artwork
Fun for all the family
Requires a lot of patience

Why just have one Monet painting puzzle when you can enjoy two, with this double-sided jigsaw puzzle? Featuring a pair of Claude Monet’s classic Waterlilies paintings, one side is glossy and the other matte, which makes sorting the pieces a fairly straightforward task. At 24 x 18 inches, the finished puzzle is a good size for a kitchen or dining room table, and this would make a great challenge for the whole family to tackle together.

Jigsaw box cover featuring variety of wild animals

04. Ravensburger Amazing Animal Kingdom

The best Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 2,000 | Size: 98 x 75cm | Brand: Ravensburger

Great for animal lovers
Variety of scenes
Well crafted
Not suitable for under-12s

Love animals? Then you'll find a world of wonderful scenes to complete in this evocative puzzle, from Asian elephants rubbing shoulders with flamingoes to wolves watching over brown bears. This 2,000 piece jigsaw is premium quality, too, as Ravensburger's puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free image.

Illustration of the solar system

05. Larsen SS1 Solar System jigsaw

The best jigsaw puzzle for kids

Pieces: 70 | Size: 70 x 50cm | Brand: Larsen

Educational
Beautifully illustrated 
Dwarf planets included
No box

Kids love learning about the solar system, and this jigsaw puzzle features the most beautifully designed one we know. Historical and scientific facts are spread throughout the puzzle, including the diameter of each planet, the orbital period and the distance from the sun. And as well as the main planets, you also get to learn about five dwarf planets: Eris, Makemake, Haumea, Ceres, and Pluto. Note that this jigsaw puzzle comes in a tray, and the pieces sit in a frame, so there's no actual box.

Dumbo in a bath

06. Dumbo Collector’s Edition puzzle

The best Disney jigsaw puzzle

Pieces: 1,000 | Size: 70 x 50cm | Brand: Ravensburger

Iconic artwork
Well crafted
Perfect gift
Not suitable for under-12s

Everyone loves Dumbo, and who couldn't resist this classic scene of the cute elephant enjoying a bubble bath, watched over by Timothy Q Mouse? Part of Ravensburger's series of Collector's Edition puzzles based on classic Disney films, it also features other scenes from the film within a 'movie reel' section at the top. The perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life.

Wooden jigsaw puzzle of wolf's head

07. Yunobi Wooden Puzzle

The best wooden puzzle

Pieces: 95-232 depending on model | Size: Between 21 x 14.8cm and 22 x 25.5cm | Brand: Yunobi

Delightful images
Unusual piece shapes
Interesting challenge
They're quite small

We just love these small but perfectly formed puzzles from Yunobi, crafted from formaldehyde-free Baltic birch, high-quality archive paper and a dyed protective layer. They depict a range of gorgeously stylised animals, including a wolf (shown above), an owl, a dragon, an eagle, an elephant, a fox, and more. And even better, the puzzle pieces themselves are shaped like prairie animals and plants: how cool is that?

