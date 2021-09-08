The best laptops for blogging in 2021

The best laptops for blogging enables you to comfortably type away no matter where you are. If you have your own blog – or you're thinking of starting one up – then the laptops on this page will prove to be essential tools.

Blogs (once known as a weblog) are personal websites that are used by people to quickly and easily publish short articles and journals, and are displayed chronologically, with the newest posts at the top.

They are great for people who want to share their thoughts with the world, but don't want to invest time and money in creating their own bespoke website. For creatives, starting a blog is an easy way to reach new audiences and customers. Newbies in this field should check out our guide to the best free blogging platforms, which can get you up and running in no time at all.

Investing in a laptop to blog on is definitely worthwhile if you're serious about blogging. The laptops in this list have comfortable keyboards, which is essential for typing long posts on, as well as thin and light designs and long battery lives. This allows you to use them to update your blog from almost anywhere, as soon as inspiration strikes.

For more buying advice, check out our guides on the best laptops for Photoshop, top laptops for graphic design and our pick of the best photo editing software you can use right now.

(Image credit: Google)

01. Google Pixelbook Go The best laptop for blogging overall Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 - Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K LCD touchscreen Storage: 128GB - 256GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £629 View at Amazon Prime £789.99 View at Amazon £829 View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Incredible battery life + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Showing its age

Chromebooks make excellent laptops for blogging, so it makes sense that the best Chromebook ever made, the Google Pixelbook Go, is also the best laptop for blogging.

Blogging doesn't require powerful hardware – just an internet connection and a comfortable keyboard, and that's why we think the Pixelbook Go is so good for this. It's thin and light, with a battery life that can last for a whole work day, and with Chrome OS, it feels nice and sprightly. It also has one of the best keyboards we've used on a laptop, and that means that writing even the lengthiest of blog posts will feel comfortable.

While it's still expensive for a Chromebook, it's actually quite cheap compared to standard laptops. However, it has been out for a few years now, and while it still runs like a champ, there are more modern laptops out there which may be a better purchase.

(Image credit: Asus)

Having a laptop with a large screen can be great for blogging on, as it means you can see more of the page as you write. If you care about how your blog looks (and, to be honest, you should), then the larger screen also gives you a better overview of your blog.

So, that's why we think the Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best laptops for blogging at the moment. Not only does it have a large 15.6-inch screen, but it's thin and light enough to comfortably carry around with you throughout the day. It's also got some decent specs for the price, so Windows 10 runs smoothly, as well as any office tools or web browsers that you'll be using for your blog.

Speaking of price, it's one of the most affordable Windows 10 laptops out there, making this a great choice for anyone looking for a device to do more than blog on.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're an Apple fan who wants a thin and light laptop to blog on, then the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is a great choice. Put simply, it's the best laptop Apple has ever made, and while its specs (which includes the new Apple M1 chip) are overkill for just blogging, this is a brilliant laptop that's worth investing in.

It can run any office app or blogging tool with ease - including iOS apps thanks to the M1 chip - and it has a gorgeous design and fantastic keyboard. Its battery life is also incredible, so you can take this out and about with you without fretting about finding a power outlet to plug it into.

If you just want to blog, then a Chromebook is a better choice, but this is a laptop that can do so much more, which means if you want a device that won't just let you write blogs, but can run Photoshop to edit your images before you add them to a blog post, then this is the laptop to get. It's expensive, but compared to other Apple devices, it actually offers fantastic value for money.

For more info, read our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus Chromebook Flip is another Chromebook that's ideal for blogging on. As with other Chromebooks, it offers excellent performance, a long battery life and a low price tag.

If you are only going to be using a laptop for blogging and browsing the internet, then this is a great choice. Chrome OS doesn't have access to the same amount of apps that Windows and macOS devices have, but for day-to-day tasks, including updating your blog, that won't be an issue.

It means you're not paying extra for a laptop that offers performance and features that you're just not going to make use of. However, if you do want a laptop that doesn't just help you blog, but can do more ambitious things like edit photos and videos, then the Asus Chromebook Flip may not be for you.

It's worth pointing out that, as the name suggests, the Asus Chromebook Flip is a 2-in-1 device, which means its screen can be 'flipped' back behind the keyboard, turning it into a tablet-like device. Not the most useful feature for blogging, but it's great for using with touchscreen apps, browsing the internet, or watching shows on Netflix.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you want one of the most premium, stylish and comfortable laptops to blog on, then the Surface Laptop 4 is well worth investing in. It has a stunning screen and excellent keyboard, letting you comfortably blog away for hours on end, and it has a great battery life as well.

However, it's also got an incredibly stylish design, with a thin and light chassis and a fabric finish that sets it apart from the competition. This really is a laptop that's a joy to work on. Unsurprisingly for a Microsoft device, it runs Windows 10 brilliantly as well. While people looking for a laptop just for blogging may be better off looking elsewhere, anyone who wants some style and class in their laptop will absolutely love this.

(Image credit: Acer / Amazon)

06. Acer Swift 3 A great budget laptop for blogging Specifications CPU: up to Intel Core i7-8565U Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150, Intel HD Graphics 620 or AMD Radeon Vega 8 RAM: 4GB – 8GB Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS – 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Storage: 128GB – 1 TB HDD, 16 GB Intel Optane Memory TODAY'S BEST DEALS £680 View at Amazon £799 View at very.co.uk £904.97 View at Laptops Direct Reasons to buy + Superb keyboard + Very reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Looks a little plain

The Acer Swift 3 is an affordable laptop that proves you can have a stylish and solid laptop for a low price. While its design doesn't have the same attention-grabbing 'wow' factor as the Surface Laptop 4 above, it's still an attractive looking laptop, with an all-aluminum chassis that feels robust enough that you can carry this around with you without worrying about it getting any knocks or bumps.

Acer has also packed it with some very good components, so it'll keep pace with laptops that are much more expensive. And, for blogging, it's more than powerful enough. Most importantly, it has a fantastic keyboard that's comfortable to type on, which means you can hammer away for hours on end, if you want to.

07. Acer Chromebook R11 A great cheap laptop for blogging Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N3150 1.6GHz – Intel Celeron N3160 1.6GHz Graphics: Intel HD Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 400 RAM: 2GB - 4GB Screen: 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 HD IPS touchscreen Storage: 32GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 414 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very cheap + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Awkward trackpad

The Acer Chromebook R11 is a brilliant laptop for bloggers on a budget. Like other Chromebooks, it runs on Chrome OS, and that offers plenty of tools for writing online. Best of all, Chrome OS is much easier to run than Windows 10, which means Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook R11 don't need to have powerful components to run well.

This keeps the price low, and also means battery lives are much longer, as the hardware doesn't drink up as much power. So, you can comfortably work on the Acer Chromebook R11 without needing to top up your battery throughout the day, making it great for travel bloggers who are always on the move. It's also thin and light enough to carry in your luggage without it causing you any problems.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While this isn't technically a laptop, it's actually a Windows 10-powered tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is a worthy entry on this list. For a start, it comes with components that out perform most tablets, and means it can compete with regular laptops.

You can also buy a cover that doubles as a keyboard, and when attached essentially turns the Surface Pro 7 into a laptop. Even better, it's one of the thinnest and lightest devices on this list, which makes it ideal for people who travel a lot.

For travel blogs, then, this could be the perfect device, as you'll be able to take it with you pretty much anywhere without any trouble. We really do advise you buy the Type Cover, or any Bluetooth-enabled keyboard, as you don't want to use the touchscreen to type out any long blog posts.

Find out more in our Surface Pro 7 review.

Read more: