Beautiful design space brings nature into the city

A naturally beautiful studio in the heart of the city

We've seen some incredible examples of design offices; from the busy to the minimal, everyone has their own taste and preferred surroundings for optimum creativity. This design studio from Fra Her puts nature back into the heart of the city.

"The studio’s shape and orientation has resulted from a detailed sunlight analysis minimizing its impact on the surrounding buildings and ensuring high levels of day lighting to the garden and work spaces," they explain. "The split levels and grounded form helps to conceal its mass and facilitates the flowing ground scape transition between the garden and studio.

"Clad in a stainless steel mesh the terraced planter beds and wild flower green roofs will combine to green the facade replacing the lost habitat. Carefully orientated high performance glazing combined with super insulation and a robust natural ventilation strategy means the building requires no heating or cooling. Hot water for the kitchen and shower are provided by a large solar array and thermal store."

[via Not Cot]

Have you seen an inspiring studio space? Let us know in the comments box below!