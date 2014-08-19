'Kickstarter for artists' gets in the community spirit

Kickstarter is a fantastic way in which artists, illustrators, animators, photographers and well, just about anyone can crowd-fund their latest projects. Involving the public in your endeavor is a wonderful way to connect with the people who are interested in your work.

The Brooklyn Community Supported Art + Design is kind of like Kickstarter but without the internet. They follow the model of Community Supported Agriculture, in which shareholders invest in a farm and receive a monthly share of fruits and vegetables. Instead of vegetables, you get artwork at an affordable price.

"Brooklyn CSA+D is a fun way for people interested in collecting art at a reasonable price point to connect with artists who want their work to find a home out there in the real world," said one of the founders Dianne Debicella. Do you think this model works? Take a look at some of the artists below and let us know!

