'Kickstarter for artists' gets in the community spirit

By () Computer Arts  

Brooklyn Community Supported Art and Design is a new way for New Yorkers to collect art.

Kickstarter is a fantastic way in which artists, illustrators, animators, photographers and well, just about anyone can crowd-fund their latest projects. Involving the public in your endeavor is a wonderful way to connect with the people who are interested in your work.

The Brooklyn Community Supported Art + Design is kind of like Kickstarter but without the internet. They follow the model of Community Supported Agriculture, in which shareholders invest in a farm and receive a monthly share of fruits and vegetables. Instead of vegetables, you get artwork at an affordable price.

"Brooklyn CSA+D is a fun way for people interested in collecting art at a reasonable price point to connect with artists who want their work to find a home out there in the real world," said one of the founders Dianne Debicella. Do you think this model works? Take a look at some of the artists below and let us know!

