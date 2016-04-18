Land your dream job with this resume creator

You know you have the skills you need to succeed at your dream job; you just need to land that position so you can prove it. Resumonk will help you get it, and you can get a lifetime subscription to this service for just $24 (approx. £17).

When you submit your resume to a company, it can easily get lost in the pile unless it stands out. Resumonk's powerful design tools will help you craft a resume that will be sure to be attract the eyes of your future employer. The premium templates are easy to edit and download, you can plug in your information and feel confident your resume will get you hired.

You can get a lifetime subscription to Resumonk for just $24 (approx. £17). That's a savings of 59% off the retail price for this handy plan that can help you land your dream job.