Is this the ultimate artist management tool?

NIM is a browser-based tool from NIM labs

Finding the right management tool can be a headache in itself. The latest on the block is NIM – an innovative browser-based studio management tool. Featuring asset creation and shot tracking as well as billing, scheduling, and archiving, NIM is designed to meet the needs of any studio from start to finish. It was created for artists, by artists after all.

"We knew NIM was robust enough to become a standalone product outside of Ntropic’s multi-site production environment," explains NIM Labs Co-founder and Ntropic Creative Director Andrew Sinagra. "We decided to rewrite NIM from the ground up to ensure it would scale to all types of production environments and facilitate the needs of any sized studio."

And it seems like it's been a hit already, with Zoic Studios' Saker Klippsten praising it's abilities. "NIM provides a complete solution out of the box and offers an extensive feature set that rivals the systems larger post houses have spent years integrating and refining." Find out more over on the features tab on the NIM website.

All job information is stored directly on the projects homepage

You can visually share feedback with artists using on video drawing and text tools

Project the financial outcome of your project on a daily, weekly, or full job basis

