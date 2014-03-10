Is this the ultimate social network for designers?

Could Twibfy take over as the favourite social media platform among creatives?

As a designer, choosing your social network is almost as big a deal as your portfolio. The way in which designers can make the most out of social media depends on how you conduct yourself and how often you use each social media platform. Leading to work and inspiration, the likes of Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook are an imperative part of the creative industry.

Twibfy could overtake other social networks when it comes to gaining inspiration

Twibfy is a new type of social network, created especially for designers, artists and creative folk. "We started Twibfy simply because there was no existing platform that allowed us to interact and engage with curated visual content the way we wanted," explains David Robustelli, co-founder and creative director at Twibfy. "It began as a tool, but has since grown to be much more than that."

"With Twibfy our goal is to build a community for like-minded creative people to inspire each other with the content they create, discover and share. An environment developed for creatives with a specific focus on style and quality, in our opinion, is the best way to realize this goal." Check out Twibfy for yourself over on their website.

