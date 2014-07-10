What inspires the greatest designers in the industry?

You can look through some of the best tumblr blogs for designers; browse through their websites and dissect their work as much as you can but what really inspires those great figures in the creative industry? Creating some of the most critically-acclaimed work around, it'd be great to find out what really gets them going.

That's where The Creative Class comes in. Launched by WeTransfer, it's an ongoing video series, to illustrate how some of Europe’s most influential people in the creative industries marry technology with their passion and skills across music, art, fashion, design, and beyond.

Featuring Stefan Sagmeister of Sagmeister & Walsh fame, it's a wonderful insight into the workings of some of the most creative minds in the world. Be sure to take a look at their channel and browse through their ongoing creative classes.

Head to The Creative Class to find out more about the project.

