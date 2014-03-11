Why a design agency eats burgers for inspiration

Will the extra bacon teach you a new creative lesson?

The message is medium rare. Well, that's the message that design agency MINE are putting across, with this brilliant, burger-filled inspiration experiment. "This year we started out just wanting to make a book of burger portraits," explains founder Christopher Simmons. "It became clear that this would be a good way of doing more writing, and fun way to help clarify our thoughts on design."

Every week, the team eat a different burger and showcase the design lessons they teach them. It may seem a little odd but we think you'll find it hugely inspiring - proving that there are lessons to be learned everywhere. "What I realise now is that it’s reaching audiences well outside of the design world," adds Simmons.

"I still write from my own point of view, but rather than just writing for a design audience, now I'm trying to write in a way that puts forward design ideas in a way that’s accessible and entertaining for a less design-savvy crowd." So, what will your extra bacon say about your creative process?

Head on over to The Message is Medium Rare.

