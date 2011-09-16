Topics

Illustrated umbrellas from Dandy Frog

Skwak and Jared Nickerson brighten up those rainy days

French company Dandy Frog has teamed up with illustrators Skwak and Jared Nickerson to produce these lovely umbrellas.

Being based in the UK, we're used to a fair old bit of rain, so there's nothing better than popping up an umbrella with the work of two of the best character illustrators out there. What's more, they are a very reasonable €29.90 (£26).

The Skwak umbrella is available now, with the Nickerson one coming soon.

Here's a few more images, with Computer Arts Projects Art Editor Luke O'Neill having some fun.

