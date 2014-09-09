Kawaii character toys take cute to a new level

These Kawaii inspired crochet toys are bound to cheer you up

Kawaii character design is huge in Japan and it's easy to see why – the cute nature of the style has made it a success worldwide with graphic brands like TokiDoki, Kidrobot, TADO, Noodoll, Artbox, and Momiji boosting the popularity of cute character art across all types of markets.

Christian Sarragúa AKA Chity Soy Yo is a toy designer, illustrator and art director from Montevideo, Uruguay currently based in Dublin, Ireland. "Scandinavian and Japanise design are strong influences in my work," he explains. "Amigurumi is the Japanese art of modeling small sculptures by crochet wool.

"In the application of this technique, unique volumes and textures are created, getting natural and organic pieces. When I design a toy, my aim is to activate as much cuteness as possible." Every piece is handmade but sadly, they’re not for sale. Take a look at some of our favourite picks below.

