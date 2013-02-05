Poly World: A neat new Cinema 4D project to inspire you

As a creative, trying your hand at something new is often a prospect many of you would relish. That's why we love it when we come across new work that we can't quite believe is the first try.

Ollie Hooper is a digital designer based in Edinburgh in the UK, currently working at digitial agency Blonde, a company which supplies digital solutions to complex commercial situations. Using code, content, conversation and creativity to great effect, the people at Blonde are some of the best in the business.

The Cinema 4D project close-up

Created in Cinema 4D and with a little help from Photoshop, this Poly World project is simply wonderful. We can't quite believe it's Ollie's first attempt at a Cinema 4D project, so we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

You can see more images from this Cinema 4D project on Ollie Hooper's Behance page.

