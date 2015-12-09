Win a Pantone Portable Guide Studio worth £410!

Last week, we revealed that – for the first time ever – Pantone's colour of the year 2016 was actually two colours.

Colour trends 2016

Now, to celebrate the first ever colour trends issue of Computer Arts, we’ve hooked up with our friends at Pantone to give one lucky reader the chance to win a Portable Guide Studio.

This includes a full collection of solid and process colours, neons, metallics and pastels – over 9,000 in total! – all contained in a handy portable carry case.

How to enter

You'll need a copy of Computer Arts issue 248 to hand for this. To enter, simply tweet @ComputerArts using the hashtag #CAColour, with the answer to the following question:

What is the only shade of yellow included in our colour trends predictions for 2016?

We'll accept either the Pantone reference, the CMYK equivalent, or if you're reading CA digitally, the RGB value of the colour.

Deadline is 31 January 2016, after which a winner will be picked at random from the correct answers. Remember to use the #CAColour hashtag!

Read the full competition T&Cs.