Illustrated skateboards are more than just a radical deck

Each new series of decks comes complete with an illustrated comic

There's been plent of awe-inspiring skateboard designs, with illustrators and artists taking to the decks to create some incredible outputs. Founded by Matt Bromley, new skate company Blast Skates decided to add a comic to their already impressive deck designs. The comic - created by illustrator Kyle Platts - is the first in an ongoing series, that will see decks and comics continuously coming together.

"It's different to most skate companies because it doesn't have team riders as such, the focus is more on the artwork and the customer. Each board is silk screen printed and made in England," Platts explains. "Matt had the idea to sell boards that come with a comic that explores the theme of the board graphics."

"The theme for each series of boards is chronological, so going from dinosaurs there is a lot to cover, I'm looking forward to getting started on the next one." Take a look at their impressive first range below. We're thoroughly looking forward to the next output!

Buy these decks and more over on the Blast Skates website.

What do you make of these decks? Let us know in the comments box below!

Liked this? Read these!