The new handbook that every comic artist needs

Learn how to paint dynamic comic art with the help of professional artists including J. Scott Campbell, Stanley Lau, Alvin Lee, Dave Kendall and Tommy Lee Edwards! Plus, discover the origins of Wonder Woman and Batman, and interviews with Alex Ross and Terry Dodson!
Buy Comic Artist Volume 2 now!
View a sampler of this packed special issue below:
What's inside:
- Common comic art problems solved
- Essential Manga Studio 5 tips
- Inside top artists' studios
- The art of Wonder Woman and Batman
- Interviews with Alex Ross and Terry Dodson
- Sixty-six pages of comic art workshops, from the likes of Alvin Lee, Ken Lashley, J. Scott Campbell and more!
- FREE DISC! Featuring workshop videos, finished artwork and custom brushes
Visit MyFavouriteMagazines to get hold of your copy!