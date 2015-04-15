The new handbook that every comic artist needs

Learn how to paint dynamic comic art with the help of professional artists including J. Scott Campbell, Stanley Lau, Alvin Lee, Dave Kendall and Tommy Lee Edwards! Plus, discover the origins of Wonder Woman and Batman, and interviews with Alex Ross and Terry Dodson!

View a sampler of this packed special issue below:

What's inside:

Common comic art problems solved

Essential Manga Studio 5 tips

Manga Studio 5 tips Inside top artists ' studios

' studios The art of Wonder Woman and Batman

and Interviews with Alex Ross and Terry Dodson

with Alex Ross and Terry Dodson Sixty-six pages of comic art workshops , from the likes of Alvin Lee, Ken Lashley, J. Scott Campbell and more!

, from the likes of Alvin Lee, Ken Lashley, J. Scott Campbell and more! FREE DISC! Featuring workshop videos, finished artwork and custom brushes

