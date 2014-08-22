Your chance to draw alongside leading comic artists

OFFLIFE is giving you the chance to take part in a truly unique comic event

We're huge fans of independent comic zine OFFLIFE; as the UK's only street press comic magazine, they gather comic stories from today’s best indie talent, compiling them in a bi-monthly magazine. Now, they're hosting an exciting event that allows you to draw alongside some of the greatest comic book artists out there.

#QuickDraw is a live drawing event, giving you the chance to draw shoulder-to-shoulder with dozens of other top comic and illustration artists. Taking place on 18th September at London's House of Illustration, this is the fourth time the collective have held the event. "There is no judging or competition aspect, we simply set themes and let the artists pen their interpretations," explains OFFLIFE founder Daniel Humphry.

"Artists from around the world will also be taking part via Twitter, using the #QuickDraw hashtag to have their illustrations beamed around the House of Illustration in real-time – making it a truly interactive event." If you're an aspiring comic artist, be sure to take advantage of this truly unique event.

For more information on #Quickdraw, head to the event page.

Will you be attending #Quickdraw? Who would you like to draw with? Let us know in the comments box below!