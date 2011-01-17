10 Essential Font Sites

01. Virus Fonts

Jonathan Barnbrook's much-lauded Virus Fonts is a place of beauty and unease in equal measure. Since its inception in 1997, it has specialised in producing some of the most experimental and innovative fonts in existence, including Bastard and Excocet. Each set is available in varying styles and weights, and prices reflect the website's elite nature.

02. AinsiFont

This independent French foundry deals in digital typefaces with impact, mostly from the minds of design studio Atelier Telscopique. From block slab serifs to quirky digital imprints, the range and style of the fonts on offer are fashion-conscious and contemporary, but all are excellent and highly useable.

03. Faces

Faces is one of the more commercially minded and less dramatic examples of online font offerings, but what it lacks in pizzazz, it certainly makes up for in scope. Faces features by far and away the best search options out there, meaning that it's possible to locate a specific font style in seconds rather than minutes.

04. T.26

Founded in 1994 by the legendary Carlos Segura, T.26's range of fonts was once considered the bleeding edge of cool, but now harks to the mainstream. In a good way, though, because the website is absolutely jam-packed with imaginative, useable and well-designed fonts from designers including Mark Allen and Jorge Alderete.

05. Mac Rhino Fonts

Though it announces itself as a design portal packed with Swedish fonts, the type offerings found here are absolutely international in flavour. The slab serifs and custom typefaces range from $79 and all feel suitable for headline print work. There are also four free fonts available for non-commercial use.

06. Fontfabric

Bulgarian designer Svetoslav Simov's site is teeming with high quality fonts, with the majority useable and genuinely creative. The split between paid-for (at around $33) and free is rather arbitrary, with many excellent free fonts available to download.

07. Neutura

Neutura's now legendary display fonts are as imaginative as ever, spanning classics including Deuce Round, to true design workhorses such as Royale and Aperture. Each example is available as an OpenType format, and comes in varying weights, with licences starting at around $100.

08. HypeForType

This treasure trove for experimental font lovers should be noted by all creatives. It delivers some of the most varied and heavy-hitting fonts available, all crafted by a network of contemporary designers hell-bent on upping the typography stakes. It's also terrific value for money with entire collections starting at £33.

09. Sudtipos

With a broad range of font creators contributing to its offerings, Sudtipos has something for every project amongst its goods. Although specialising in bespoke and experimental scripts, it also offers variants on classic serifs. Prices begin at $39 for varying weights.

10. Monotype

Monotype is the daddy of all foundries, with typography legends including Robin Nicholas (Arial) and the renowned Erik Spiekermann all contributing to its designs. It offers a bespoke design service, as well as a bulging collection of classic faces.

