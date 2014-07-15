12 standout free fonts for headlines and titles

Choosing the right font for your headlines and titles is imperative to attracting your viewers attention. There's hundreds and thousands out there on the internet, so we've decided to make things a little easier for you by picking out the 12 best free headline fonts around.

ADAM.CG PRO was inspired by Futura

Shrenik Ganatra is the designer behind ADAM.CG PRO. Based in Mumbai, the independent artist comments on Behance: "This design is an all caps, sans serif typeface inspired by Futura. The sharp, clean appearance makes it a suitable typeface for headlines, posters, titles and captions."

Experiment with headline fonts starting with Hallo Sans

A personal project, Hallo Sans was created by graphic designer Fredrik Staurland. Based in Oslo, Staurland specialises in illustration, packaging design and typography, with Hallo Sans being a brilliant example of the latter.

Summit is inspired by geometric sans serifs

Created by designer Luke Lisi, Summit is a display face with characteristics inspired by geometric sans serifs dating back to the late nineteenth-century. Containing 10 styles, available in five weights, Lisi generously offers this elegant typeface as a free download, with donations to the author, as always, greatfully received.

Building creates a strong visual impact

Building was created by Italian design student Leonardo Gubbioni. He comments on Behance: "With a strong visual impact, Building's primary purpose is to capture the attention, in a world where you are constantly assualted by sensory stimuli."

An elegant style from designer Zarni

A free headline font for those playful titles

PEYO Regular is graphic designer Shannon Lim's first ever font. She describes it as "a playful, uppercase, geometric sans-serif typeface, designed for display type uses, such as headlines, posters, and titles".

This all caps typeface will be perfect for your headlines

Mohave is available from Absolut Foundry, a small collective foundry, based in Bandung, Indonesia. The typeface was created by type designer Gumpita Rahayu. "Mohave is all caps display typefaces, built with smooth height and dynamic glyph," he comments.

There's 200 unique characters to choose from with Glamor

Glamor is a free font created by 26-year-old French graphic designer Hendrick Rolandez. Designed earlier this year, Glamor includes a set of 24 fonts, from light to bold, with more than 200 unique characters for each font.

March was created by type designer Gumpita Rahayu

"Introducing March typeface, an authentic, bevelled font, adapted from old fashioned signage," says type designer Gumpita Rahayu on Behance. March comes in two styles: outline and inline, the demo version of the latter Rahayu is generously offering as a free download in exchange for a tweet or Facebook share.

Promesh puts a spin on your usual athletic inspired fonts

Promesh was created by graphic designer Paul Reis. "Promesh puts a spin on your typical and boring athletic font," Reis comments on Behance. "A distressed mesh look reminiscent of those old school basketball jerseys."

Komoda is perfect for poster headlines and titles

Komoda was created by Polish designer Joanna Angulska. "Komoda is a display, sans serif typeface suitable for headlines, editorial and poster design," she comments on Behance. Better get experimenting!

Anson is the perfect headline font and features 188 glyphs

This free, sans serif font Anson was created by Finland-based designer Mikko Nuuttila. The design is named after the British twin-engine, multi-role aircraft Avro Anson and features 188 glyphs, including a full set of upper and lowercase letters and numbers.

Have you come across a brilliant headline font? Let us know in the comments box below!