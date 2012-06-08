2012 Vimeo Awards winners announced

Online video portal Vimeo celebrated the creativity of some of the world's best filmmakers last night with a glittering 2012 Vimeo Awards ceremony in New York City.

The 2012 Vimeo Awards were the pinnacle of a two month long competition, which saw Vimeo receive over 14,500 entries from 147 countries, with $5,000 (£3,200) prizes being awarded to 13 individual category winners with another $25,000 (£16,000) going to winner of the Grand Prize.

UK entrants made a strong showing on the night, scooping up no less than three category awards, although the top Grand Prize went to US studio Everynone for its Symmetry video:

The three UK winners were:

1. Astray Films, which one the Action Sports category with its film, Dark Side Of The Lens:

2. Pilgrim Films, which won the best Documentary category with its film, Amar (All Achievements Require Time):

3. Academy Plus (aka A+), which won the Fashion category with its film, Skirt:

2012 Vimeo Awards: category winners

The complete list of category winners runs like this:

2012 Vimeo Awards: Honorary Awards

2012 Vimeo Awards also included three honorary awards: