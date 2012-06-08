2012 Vimeo Awards winners announced

Online video portal Vimeo celebrated the creativity of some of the world's best filmmakers last night with a glittering 2012 Vimeo Awards ceremony in New York City.
The 2012 Vimeo Awards were the pinnacle of a two month long competition, which saw Vimeo receive over 14,500 entries from 147 countries, with $5,000 (£3,200) prizes being awarded to 13 individual category winners with another $25,000 (£16,000) going to winner of the Grand Prize.
UK entrants made a strong showing on the night, scooping up no less than three category awards, although the top Grand Prize went to US studio Everynone for its Symmetry video:
The three UK winners were:
1. Astray Films, which one the Action Sports category with its film, Dark Side Of The Lens:
2. Pilgrim Films, which won the best Documentary category with its film, Amar (All Achievements Require Time):
3. Academy Plus (aka A+), which won the Fashion category with its film, Skirt:
2012 Vimeo Awards: category winners
The complete list of category winners runs like this:
- Action Sports: Dark Side of the Lens by Astray Films
- Advertising: K-Swiss Kenny Powers - MFCEO by Caviar
- Animation: Umbra by Malcolm Sutherland
- Captured: Sweatshoppe Video Painting Europe by Sweatshoppe
- Documentary: Amar (All Great Achievements Require Time) by Pilgrim Films
- Experimental: Prie Dieu by Cokau
- Fashion: Skirt by Academy Plus (A+)
- Lyrical: Symmetry by Everynone
- Motion Graphics: A History of the Title Sequence by Jurjen Versteeg
- Music Video: Manchester Orchestra: Simple Math by Daniels
- Narrative: BLINKY™ by Ruairi Robinson
- Series: Often Awesome The Series by All Aces Media
- Remix: Rear Window Timelapse by Jeff Desom
2012 Vimeo Awards: Honorary Awards
2012 Vimeo Awards also included three honorary awards:
- The Honorary Award for New Creators went to directing duo Daniel Scheinhart and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as DANIELS, for their outstanding work over the last 18 months.
- The Honorary Award for Social Change was awarded to worldwide collaborative project One Day On Earth.
- The Honorary Award for Digital Maverick was awarded to openFrameworks, an open source C++ toolkit for creative coding.