Album artwork of the week: 'Album Cover Cover'

The artist creates the cover in the time it takes to listen to the album

This week we've picked something a little different for our album art of the week. While graphic designers often takes weeks, even months, painstakingly perfectly their album designs, Bruno Leo Ribero, a Brazilian art director living and working in Finland, has taken an altogether different approach.

"I decided to create a project called Album Cover Cover," he explains. "The idea is simple. I choose an album, put it to play and I design a new cover for it. The challenge is to finish this new design before the album ends."

The project combines his two passions, for design and music, he adds. "The basic thinking is to keep me practicing and improving my design and art direction skills and also, have a new experience of listening music."

He's begun with new covers for album he knows well; "but the challenge in the future it will be to put an album that I haven't listened before, put it to play, and design based on my visual interpretation of the album." If you're wondering how he manages to work so quickly, his site also features making of videos.