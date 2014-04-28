Album artwork of the week: Blondie's 'Ghosts of Download'

This album artwork will no doubt go on to become iconic within the field

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork - today we take a look at 'Ghosts of Download' from Blondie.

This isn't your average album artwork. The designer behind this beautiful work is none other than Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore and Warren Ellis collaborator and award-winning comic artist JH Williams III. Showcasing his ever-impressive style, this is an album artwork that will go down with some of the best in history.

"The overall goal of the visual concept was to marry the idea of digital and organic, but done with a graphic sensibility," he explains. "The first images I’m showing are good for getting that idea across. This mode of thinking brought the idea of the handwritten lyrics being used, so cool we were able to do that."

See more amazing work over on the JH Williams III website.

[images via Bleeding Cool]

Have you seen any inspiring album artwork recently? Let us know in the comments box below!