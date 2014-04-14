Album artwork of the week: Coldplay's 'Ghost Stories'

The intricate illustrations are absolutely breathtaking when seen up-close

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Ghost Stories' from Coldplay.

The album artwork was designed by award-winning artist Mila Furstova, who has shown in 20 solo shows. Her work has become part of important private and public collections, including that of Queen Elizabeth II and the V&A Museum in London, so it only seems natural that Coldplay wanted her involved in their latest album.

Keeping with the 'magic' theme of the album, playing cards and potions can be seen inside the dove. The intricate illustrations are absolutely breathtaking when seen up close, showcasing Furstova's excellent skills has an album artist.

