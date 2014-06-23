Album artwork of the week: How to Dress Well

Click on the image to take a closer look at the How to Dress Well album artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'What Is This Heart?' by How to Dress Well.

The stunning limited edition LP will only be printed 1000 times, with the entire packaging showcases in a printed coloured PVC wallet. The album will be pressed on double 180gram heavyweight vinyl housed in a deluxe gatefold sleeve, complete with a 28 page, 12x12-inch illustrative booklet. There's even two exclusive, non-album songs etches onto a unique 10-inch record.

This is a record that delves deeply into the core of the psyche and touches on themes of isolation, loss and existential anguish with the album artwork perfectly mirroring the emotive context. Be quick if you want one though!

Order the limited edition deluxe LP over on Weird World Records.

Have you seen any inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!