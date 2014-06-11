Banksy artworks remade in Lego

This is a brilliant homage to one of the world's greatest street artists

When you think of incredible examples of street art, one of the first names that will pop up is probably British based artist Banksy. As one of the most iconic creators of street art, his works are adored across the world. Here, Jeff Friesen combines Lego art with his homage to the street artist.

What started as an extra hobby, quickly turned into a new project for the award-winning photographer. "My daughter and I continue to play with toys, but we also set up a little table-top photo studio where we could make toy dioramas and take pictures of them. It's serious fun," Friesen explains.

Creating the brilliant Pulp Fiction and Girl with Balloon pieces amongst others, this is a wonderful homage to one of the greatest street artists the world has known. Take a look at some of our favourites below.

