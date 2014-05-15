A barbecue book you can cut, slice and cook

A recipe book that will also provide some of the tools you need inside

There's some wonderful book illustrations out there and whilst these are incredibly inspiring, this is a book that allows the reader to tear, cut and slice as they please. Book lovers need not cry out - The Barbecue Bible aims to celebrate the Brazilian's favourite cookery. Created by JWT Brazil for Tramontina Cutlery, it's an absolute marvel.

"Our job was finding a way making the line more appealing to barbecue enthusiasts and raising its prestige and desirability," explain JWT Brazil. "Our biggest challenge was finding a way to translate the pride and individual approach Brazilians have on how to prepare a barbecue. Brazilians take a lot of pride on their own barbecue creations, so we decided to celebrate this behavior.

"We wanted the product to look great, just like the best barbecues possible. So, we used jewellery design as inspiration for each piece. And, to make the product seem like it was part of Tramontina's Cutlery line, we used incorporated a part of Tramontina's barbecue stick to the design." It's certainly one of the most inventive books we've seen!

