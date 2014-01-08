Beautifully crafted machine gun for your design office

If you work in an office or a studio, you might be partial to a bit of play time to break up the day. Whilst nerf guns are usually favoured, we've just come across one of the best office play toys we've ever seen. Ladies and gentlemen - the rubber band machine gun.

Aiming to raise money via Kickstarter, creator Alex Shpetniy states, "This is a fully automatic machine gun, constructed accordingly to the Gatling machine gun principle. The body is made from the birch plywood and cut out on the CNC machine. Its ammo consists of 672 shots of rubber bands."

The gun comes in three styles - the standard version, the 'burnt wood' version or the 'black colour' version. Holding up to 672 rubber bands at a time, your co-workers had better watch their backs!

Want to get your hands on one? Back the Kickstarter campaign.

What do you make of this rubber band gun? Let us know in the comments box below!