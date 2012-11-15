Brazil design studio creates dream theme park

When advertising agency JAdams needed someone to come up with a visual identity for one of its clients, it was Brazilian creative studio Romeu & Julieta they turned to.

Detail from Romeu & Julieta's Club Dores theme park illustration

Famed for creating striking digital illustrations for brands like Starbucks, Iveco and New Holland, Estdio Romeu & Julieta was asked to contribute thematisation, decoration and landscaping for the Club Dores of Santa Maria - and were given complete creative freedom to do so.

Detail from Romeu & Julieta's Club Dores theme park illustration

The result is what you see here: a series of stunning digital illustrations, based on the architectural structure of the Club - illustrations which are now being turned into physical attractions for the new Dores Beach Park, which is expected to open in late 2014.