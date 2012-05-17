CA at OFFF Barcelona

We’re here at OFFF 2012 – this year hosted in the beautiful city of Barcelona. With an array of talks from the world’s leading creative lights and up-and-coming new talent, plus performances, screenings and exhibitions – not to mention parties – it promises to be an exciting few days.

We’ll be covering the event, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Upper First (see their super cool Breakfast Club project for MTV), Jessica Hische, Emil Kozak, Sehsucht, ilovedust and many more, and bringing you interviews from the awesome line-up of speakers. Stay tuned…