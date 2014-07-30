Captivating street art tackles issues of society

Cement Eclipses aims to challenge society and social inequalities

When it comes to street art, the artists can produce anything from graffiti to yarn-bombing to sculptures and more. It's evolving into one of the most exciting artforms out there, with more and more designers getting involved with their surroundings.

Isaac Cordal is a street artist whose work you'll only notice if you're especially observant. His art consists of small cement figures that he leaves in the streets of cities around the world, that aim to question society and social inequalities. The project is entitled 'Cement Eclipses'.

"Even though my sculptures appear pessimistic, I am optimistic and I believe in change in today’s social reality," he explains. Take a look at some of his works below and be sure to let us know what you think of his street art installations.

What do you think of this street art? Let us know in the comments box below!