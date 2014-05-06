City illustrations highlight the world's best breweries

Each city is home to one or more influential breweries

If the likes of our Designer's Guide to London are anything to go by, it's safe to say that cities are packed full of inspiration. Here, illustrator Sam Brewster has found something in common with every one of his city illustrations - they are all home to an influential brewery.

Combining the love of beer and illustration, this series was created for Beer Advocate. The publication prides itself on supporting and promoting beer through education and appreciation, with projects such as this highlighting the beauty of the brewery.

Working as a freelance illustrator and filmmaker from his studio in London, Brewster has produced illustrations for a number of impressive clients. This is just a glimpse into his inspiring style and you can see the full Beer Advocate series over on his website.

See more of the Beer Advocate series on Sam Brewster's website.

