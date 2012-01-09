Colourbox celebrates 2012 with limited edition calendar

The Colourbox 2012 Calendar was created by Joe Rogers as a beautiful, yet functional promotional tool, which also includes a CD containing a PDF portfolio, a selection of iPhone and desktop wallpapers as well as seven music tracks created and mix by Joe. Also included in the promo are a small selection of badges and fridge magnets, again celebrating Joe's illustrative talents.

March 2012 illustration

The calendar comprises 24 beautifully printed pages, two for each calendar month: The first page includes a full page abstract papercut illustration, which can be removed and framed;

The second page shows individual calendar dates that highlight the hundreds of designated holidays and national days that are celebrated around the world, with each one represented by a pen and ink drawing.

September 2012 dates

Joe Rogers graduated with a First in Visual Communication, majoring in Illustration. Clients past and present include Poketo, Target, Graniph and Computer Arts. His work has also been featured in a number of books and magazines including Tote Bag, Postcard Book, Made & Sold and AIO Images and he's run a number of successful exhibitions as part of a creative collective.

Joe Rogers has just completed an MA in Graphic Design at Chelsea College and is currently looking for new creative opportunitites

You can find out more about Joe Rogers and his 2012 Calendar on the Colourbox Online website.