Combine Your Skills

Working collaboratively adds another perspective and skill-set to the mix, and is an effective way to go about creating something unique.

In this project, freelance illustrator Magomed Dovjenko and graphic designer Jonathan Wong reveal how they worked together to produce this eye-catching visual.

From the earliest sketches through to the finished artwork, on the following pages they'll walk you through the different techniques they used in Illustrator and Photoshop, and explain how they managed the collaborative process.

Click here to download the tutorial for free